Earnings results for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Translate Bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Translate Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Translate Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.47%. The high price target for TBIO is $40.00 and the low price target for TBIO is $19.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Translate Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.57, Translate Bio has a forecasted upside of 127.5% from its current price of $13.44. Translate Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Translate Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

In the past three months, Translate Bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,318,209.00 in company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Translate Bio is held by insiders. 89.02% of the stock of Translate Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO



Earnings for Translate Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Translate Bio is -7.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Translate Bio has a P/B Ratio of 5.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

