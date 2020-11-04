Earnings results for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

TransMedics Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. TransMedics Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.39%. The high price target for TMDX is $28.00 and the low price target for TMDX is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group does not currently pay a dividend. TransMedics Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

In the past three months, TransMedics Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,180.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of TransMedics Group is held by insiders. 74.25% of the stock of TransMedics Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX



Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -7.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -7.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransMedics Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

