Earnings results for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

TransUnion last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The company earned $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. Its revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. TransUnion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransUnion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.88%. The high price target for TRU is $108.00 and the low price target for TRU is $86.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransUnion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.45, TransUnion has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $84.37. TransUnion has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransUnion does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TransUnion is 11.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TransUnion will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.97% next year. This indicates that TransUnion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

In the past three months, TransUnion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,801,572.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of TransUnion is held by insiders. 98.79% of the stock of TransUnion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU



Earnings for TransUnion are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of TransUnion is 51.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of TransUnion is 51.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.14. TransUnion has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TransUnion has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here