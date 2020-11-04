Earnings results for TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

TravelCenters of America last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business earned $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America has generated ($2.32) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. TravelCenters of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TravelCenters of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.25%. The high price target for TA is $34.00 and the low price target for TA is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TravelCenters of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.38, TravelCenters of America has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $25.06. TravelCenters of America has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America does not currently pay a dividend. TravelCenters of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

In the past three months, TravelCenters of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by insiders. Only 26.07% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA



Earnings for TravelCenters of America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.98. TravelCenters of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

