Earnings results for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Travelers Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies has generated $9.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Travelers Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.04%. The high price target for TRV is $145.00 and the low price target for TRV is $106.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Travelers Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.07, Travelers Companies has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $111.84. Travelers Companies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Travelers Companies has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of Travelers Companies is 35.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Travelers Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.84% next year. This indicates that Travelers Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

In the past three months, Travelers Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Travelers Companies is held by insiders. 81.33% of the stock of Travelers Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV



Earnings for Travelers Companies are expected to grow by 25.21% in the coming year, from $8.53 to $10.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Travelers Companies is 15.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Travelers Companies is 15.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Travelers Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Travelers Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

