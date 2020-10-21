Must-See Earnings Estimates Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Earnings results for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Travelzoo last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Travelzoo has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Travelzoo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travelzoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.81%. The high price target for TZOO is $11.50 and the low price target for TZOO is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Travelzoo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.25, Travelzoo has a forecasted upside of 48.8% from its current price of $7.56. Travelzoo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo does not currently pay a dividend. Travelzoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

In the past three months, Travelzoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.58% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.55% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO

Earnings for Travelzoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Travelzoo has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

