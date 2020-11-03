Earnings results for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Trecora Resources last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year. Trecora Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trecora Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.03%. The high price target for TREC is $8.00 and the low price target for TREC is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trecora Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Trecora Resources has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $6.20. Trecora Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Trecora Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

In the past three months, Trecora Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.26% of the stock of Trecora Resources is held by insiders. 54.90% of the stock of Trecora Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC



Earnings for Trecora Resources are expected to grow by 3,100.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Trecora Resources is -14.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trecora Resources is -14.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trecora Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

