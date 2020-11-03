Earnings results for Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Tremont Mortgage Trust last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Tremont Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.82%. The high price target for TRMT is $3.00 and the low price target for TRMT is $2.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tremont Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

In the past three months, Tremont Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.50% of the stock of Tremont Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. Only 6.62% of the stock of Tremont Mortgage Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT



The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 3.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 3.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

