Earnings results for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

TRI Pointe Group last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company earned $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TRI Pointe Group has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. TRI Pointe Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TRI Pointe Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.77%. The high price target for TPH is $21.00 and the low price target for TPH is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TRI Pointe Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.80, TRI Pointe Group has a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $18.12. TRI Pointe Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group does not currently pay a dividend. TRI Pointe Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

In the past three months, TRI Pointe Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,171,102.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of TRI Pointe Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH



Earnings for TRI Pointe Group are expected to grow by 23.46% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of TRI Pointe Group is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of TRI Pointe Group is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.70. TRI Pointe Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here