Earnings results for Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Tribune Publishing last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm earned $183.10 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Tribune Publishing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tribune Publishing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.60%. The high price target for TPCO is $14.00 and the low price target for TPCO is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tribune Publishing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Tribune Publishing has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $11.93. Tribune Publishing has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing does not currently pay a dividend. Tribune Publishing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

In the past three months, Tribune Publishing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Tribune Publishing is held by insiders. 60.85% of the stock of Tribune Publishing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO



Earnings for Tribune Publishing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Tribune Publishing is -6.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tribune Publishing is -6.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tribune Publishing has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

