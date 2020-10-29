Earnings results for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

TriMas last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business earned $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. Its revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. TriMas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriMas in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for TriMas.

Dividend Strength: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas does not currently pay a dividend. TriMas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

In the past three months, TriMas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of TriMas is held by insiders. 91.63% of the stock of TriMas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS



Earnings for TriMas are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of TriMas is 19.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of TriMas is 19.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. TriMas has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

