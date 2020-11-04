Earnings results for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Trimble last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Trimble has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trimble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.41%. The high price target for TRMB is $61.00 and the low price target for TRMB is $35.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trimble has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.78, Trimble has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $52.68. Trimble has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble does not currently pay a dividend. Trimble does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

In the past three months, Trimble insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,493,892.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Trimble is held by insiders. 91.44% of the stock of Trimble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB



Earnings for Trimble are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Trimble is 27.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Trimble is 27.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Trimble has a PEG Ratio of 4.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trimble has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

