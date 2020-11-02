Earnings results for Trimble (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Superior Industries International last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.31. The company earned $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.74 million. Superior Industries International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Superior Industries International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Superior Industries International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 225.20%. The high price target for SUP is $7.00 and the low price target for SUP is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Superior Industries International does not currently pay a dividend. Superior Industries International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Superior Industries International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Superior Industries International is held by insiders. 38.46% of the stock of Superior Industries International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Superior Industries International is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Superior Industries International is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Superior Industries International has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

