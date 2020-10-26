Earnings results for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

TriNet Group last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. The company earned $335 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. TriNet Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriNet Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.81%. The high price target for TNET is $82.00 and the low price target for TNET is $54.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TriNet Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.67, TriNet Group has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $72.25. TriNet Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group does not currently pay a dividend. TriNet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

In the past three months, TriNet Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,798,404.00 in company stock. 39.70% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 92.66% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET



Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to decrease by -8.33% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $2.97 per share. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.81. TriNet Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

