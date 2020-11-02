Earnings results for Trinity Biotech (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.45%. The high price target for GHL is $23.00 and the low price target for GHL is $11.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Greenhill & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.05% next year. This indicates that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Greenhill & Co., Inc. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $421,396.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 25.40% of the stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. is held by insiders. 66.39% of the stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Greenhill & Co., Inc. are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 5.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

