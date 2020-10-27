Earnings results for Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Trinity Biotech last posted its earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Dividend Strength: Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Trinity Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

In the past three months, Trinity Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Trinity Biotech is held by insiders. Only 30.29% of the stock of Trinity Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB



The P/E ratio of Trinity Biotech is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trinity Biotech is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trinity Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 14.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here