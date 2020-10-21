Earnings results for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Trinity Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company earned $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474 million. Trinity Industries has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.2. Trinity Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.15%. The high price target for TRN is $22.00 and the low price target for TRN is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trinity Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.60, Trinity Industries has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $21.34. Trinity Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinity Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinity Industries is 60.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Trinity Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 155.10% in the coming year. This indicates that Trinity Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

In the past three months, Trinity Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $199,818.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by insiders. 95.24% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN



Earnings for Trinity Industries are expected to grow by 68.97% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is 164.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is 164.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Trinity Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

