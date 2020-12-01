Earnings results for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Trip.com Group last announced its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business earned $448 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.43%. The high price target for TCOM is $42.00 and the low price target for TCOM is $24.80. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trip.com Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.73, Trip.com Group has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $33.59. Trip.com Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trip.com Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

In the past three months, Trip.com Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.98% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by insiders. 70.31% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM



Earnings for Trip.com Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -46.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -46.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trip.com Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

