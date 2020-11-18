Earnings results for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Trip.com Group last released its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $448 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.65%. The high price target for TCOM is $42.00 and the low price target for TCOM is $24.80. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trip.com Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.73, Trip.com Group has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $35.01. Trip.com Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trip.com Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

In the past three months, Trip.com Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.98% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by insiders. 70.31% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM



Earnings for Trip.com Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -47.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -47.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trip.com Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here