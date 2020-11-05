Earnings results for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

TripAdvisor last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TripAdvisor has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. TripAdvisor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.56%. The high price target for TRIP is $52.00 and the low price target for TRIP is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TripAdvisor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.55, TripAdvisor has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $19.72. TripAdvisor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor does not currently pay a dividend. TripAdvisor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

In the past three months, TripAdvisor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $543,870.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by insiders. 69.16% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP



Earnings for TripAdvisor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -24.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -24.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TripAdvisor has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here