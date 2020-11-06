Earnings results for Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Triple-S Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business earned $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Triple-S Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Triple-S Management does not currently pay a dividend. Triple-S Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Triple-S Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,296.00 in company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Triple-S Management is held by insiders. 93.31% of the stock of Triple-S Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Triple-S Management is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Triple-S Management is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Triple-S Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

