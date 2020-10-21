Earnings results for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

TriState Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. TriState Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriState Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.93%. The high price target for TSC is $25.00 and the low price target for TSC is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TriState Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, TriState Capital has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $13.52. TriState Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital does not currently pay a dividend. TriState Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

In the past three months, TriState Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $224,407.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.50% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by insiders. 78.27% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC



Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to grow by 20.37% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. TriState Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here