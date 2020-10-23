Earnings results for Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Triton International last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm earned $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Triton International has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Triton International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triton International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.25%. The high price target for TRTN is $46.00 and the low price target for TRTN is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Triton International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.25, Triton International has a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of $36.66. Triton International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Triton International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Triton International is 45.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Triton International will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.39% next year. This indicates that Triton International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

In the past three months, Triton International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $404,116,663.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Triton International is held by insiders. 65.51% of the stock of Triton International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN



Earnings for Triton International are expected to grow by 27.16% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $5.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.11. Triton International has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Triton International has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here