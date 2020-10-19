Earnings results for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Triumph Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Triumph Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.03%. The high price target for TBK is $40.00 and the low price target for TBK is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

In the past three months, Triumph Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.53% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.49% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK



Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to grow by 122.83% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

