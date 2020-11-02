Earnings results for Tronox (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Plains All American Pipeline last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. Plains All American Pipeline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Plains All American Pipeline will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tronox (NYSE:PAA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.86%. The high price target for PAA is $19.00 and the low price target for PAA is $8.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plains All American Pipeline has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.93, Plains All American Pipeline has a forecasted upside of 90.9% from its current price of $6.25. Plains All American Pipeline has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tronox (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Plains All American Pipeline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Plains All American Pipeline is 28.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Plains All American Pipeline will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.38% next year. This indicates that Plains All American Pipeline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tronox (NYSE:PAA)

In the past three months, Plains All American Pipeline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.12% of the stock of Plains All American Pipeline is held by insiders. 46.81% of the stock of Plains All American Pipeline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tronox (NYSE:PAA



Earnings for Plains All American Pipeline are expected to decrease by -10.34% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Plains All American Pipeline is -2.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plains All American Pipeline is -2.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plains All American Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here