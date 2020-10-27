Earnings results for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Tronox last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company earned $578 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.2. Tronox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tronox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.34%. The high price target for TROX is $12.00 and the low price target for TROX is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox pays a meaningful dividend of 3.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tronox does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tronox is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tronox will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.40% next year. This indicates that Tronox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

In the past three months, Tronox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Tronox is held by insiders. 55.20% of the stock of Tronox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tronox (NYSE:TROX



Earnings for Tronox are expected to grow by 165.96% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 91.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 91.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Tronox has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

