Earnings results for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

TrueBlue last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. TrueBlue has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TrueBlue in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.99%. The high price target for TBI is $16.00 and the low price target for TBI is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TrueBlue has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.67, TrueBlue has a forecasted downside of 15.0% from its current price of $18.43. TrueBlue has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue does not currently pay a dividend. TrueBlue does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

In the past three months, TrueBlue insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by insiders. 95.02% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI



Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 417.65% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is -5.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is -5.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TrueBlue has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

