Earnings results for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Truist Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Truist Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Truist Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.37%. The high price target for TFC is $56.00 and the low price target for TFC is $36.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Truist Financial also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Truist Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.92, Truist Financial has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $42.23. Truist Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Truist Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Truist Financial is 41.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Truist Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.88% next year. This indicates that Truist Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

In the past three months, Truist Financial insiders have sold 2,236.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $150,000.00 in company stock and sold $3,505,367.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Truist Financial is held by insiders. 73.36% of the stock of Truist Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC



Earnings for Truist Financial are expected to grow by 3.14% in the coming year, from $3.18 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Truist Financial is 13.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Truist Financial is 13.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Truist Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Truist Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

