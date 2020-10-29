Earnings results for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Trupanion last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Its revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.3. Trupanion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trupanion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.54%. The high price target for TRUP is $67.00 and the low price target for TRUP is $36.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trupanion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.67, Trupanion has a forecasted downside of 30.5% from its current price of $71.50. Trupanion has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend. Trupanion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

In the past three months, Trupanion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,760,220.00 in company stock. Only 13.61% of the stock of Trupanion is held by insiders. 91.98% of the stock of Trupanion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP



Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is 1,430.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is 1,430.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Trupanion has a P/B Ratio of 18.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

