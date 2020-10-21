Earnings results for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business earned $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.51%. The high price target for TRST is $6.50 and the low price target for TRST is $6.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $5.49. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 45.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TrustCo Bank Corp NY will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.09% next year. This indicates that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $114,405.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is held by insiders. 63.83% of the stock of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

