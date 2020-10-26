Earnings results for Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Trxade Group last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Trxade Group has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.3. Trxade Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trxade Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.72%. The high price target for MEDS is $12.00 and the low price target for MEDS is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trxade Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

In the past three months, Trxade Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.30% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.69% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS



The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 203.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 203.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.90. Trxade Group has a PEG Ratio of 39.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trxade Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

