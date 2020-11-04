Earnings results for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

TTEC last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. TTEC has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. TTEC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.57%. The high price target for TTEC is $71.00 and the low price target for TTEC is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TTEC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.60, TTEC has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $58.51. TTEC has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TTEC has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of TTEC is 42.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.47% next year. This indicates that TTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

In the past three months, TTEC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,436,170.00 in company stock. 61.50% of the stock of TTEC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.69% of the stock of TTEC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC



Earnings for TTEC are expected to decrease by -0.83% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. TTEC has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TTEC has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

