Douglas Emmett, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Douglas Emmett last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Douglas Emmett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.54%. The high price target for DEI is $44.00 and the low price target for DEI is $25.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Douglas Emmett has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.58, Douglas Emmett has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $23.60. Douglas Emmett has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Douglas Emmett is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Douglas Emmett has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Emmett is 53.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Emmett will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.57% next year. This indicates that Douglas Emmett will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Douglas Emmett insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,076,238.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by insiders. 93.56% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 12.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 12.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Douglas Emmett has a PEG Ratio of 5.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Douglas Emmett has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

