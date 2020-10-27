Earnings results for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

TTM Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company earned $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. TTM Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TTM Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.46%. The high price target for TTMI is $15.00 and the low price target for TTMI is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TTM Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TTM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

In the past three months, TTM Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,046.00 in company stock. Only 6.85% of the stock of TTM Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI



Earnings for TTM Technologies are expected to grow by 252.94% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of TTM Technologies is 5.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of TTM Technologies is 5.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. TTM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

