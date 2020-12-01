Earnings results for TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

TuanChe last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $7.75 million during the quarter. TuanChe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TuanChe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.67%. The high price target for TC is $3.00 and the low price target for TC is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TuanChe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, TuanChe has a forecasted downside of 16.7% from its current price of $3.60. TuanChe has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe does not currently pay a dividend. TuanChe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

In the past three months, TuanChe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of TuanChe (NYSE:TC



More latest stories: here