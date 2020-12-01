Earnings results for Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Tuniu last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tuniu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Tuniu.

Dividend Strength: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu does not currently pay a dividend. Tuniu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

In the past three months, Tuniu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.10% of the stock of Tuniu is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.52% of the stock of Tuniu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR



The P/E ratio of Tuniu is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tuniu is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tuniu has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

