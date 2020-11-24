Earnings results for Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Tuniu last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tuniu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Dividend Strength: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu does not currently pay a dividend. Tuniu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

In the past three months, Tuniu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.10% of the stock of Tuniu is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.52% of the stock of Tuniu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR



The P/E ratio of Tuniu is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tuniu is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tuniu has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

