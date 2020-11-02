Earnings results for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

ONE Gas last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. ONE Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ONE Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.24%. The high price target for OGS is $102.00 and the low price target for OGS is $69.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ONE Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.78, ONE Gas has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $69.04. ONE Gas has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

ONE Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ONE Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONE Gas is 61.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ONE Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.54% next year. This indicates that ONE Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ONE Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $113,913.00 in company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by insiders. 79.36% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 7.30% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 19.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 19.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.63. ONE Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONE Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

