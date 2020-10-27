Earnings results for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Tupperware Brands last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm earned $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tupperware Brands has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year. Tupperware Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tupperware Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.33%. The high price target for TUP is $30.00 and the low price target for TUP is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tupperware Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Tupperware Brands has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $21.32. Tupperware Brands has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

In the past three months, Tupperware Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by insiders. 74.67% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP



Earnings for Tupperware Brands are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is -125.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is -125.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tupperware Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

More latest stories: here