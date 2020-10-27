Earnings results for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Turning Point Brands last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company earned $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. Its revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Turning Point Brands has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.9. Turning Point Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.02%. The high price target for TPB is $50.00 and the low price target for TPB is $38.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Turning Point Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, Turning Point Brands has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $32.93. Turning Point Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Turning Point Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Turning Point Brands is 10.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Turning Point Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.00% next year. This indicates that Turning Point Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

In the past three months, Turning Point Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by insiders. 42.01% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB



Earnings for Turning Point Brands are expected to grow by 1.21% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 102.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 102.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.34. Turning Point Brands has a P/B Ratio of 6.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

