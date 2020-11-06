Earnings results for Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Tuscan last announced its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuscan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tuscan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Dividend Strength: Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan does not currently pay a dividend. Tuscan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

In the past three months, Tuscan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.37% of the stock of Tuscan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB



Tuscan has a P/B Ratio of 72.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

