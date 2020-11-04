Earnings results for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Tutor Perini last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Tutor Perini has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tutor Perini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.58%. The high price target for TPC is $20.00 and the low price target for TPC is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini does not currently pay a dividend. Tutor Perini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

In the past three months, Tutor Perini insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $508,400.00 in company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by insiders. 73.54% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC



Earnings for Tutor Perini are expected to grow by 20.40% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -23.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -23.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tutor Perini has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

