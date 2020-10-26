Earnings results for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Twilio last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Twilio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twilio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $299.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.05%. The high price target for TWLO is $380.00 and the low price target for TWLO is $105.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Twilio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $299.83, Twilio has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $306.10. Twilio has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio does not currently pay a dividend. Twilio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

In the past three months, Twilio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,801,421.00 in company stock. Only 6.68% of the stock of Twilio is held by insiders. 84.03% of the stock of Twilio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO



Earnings for Twilio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -113.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -113.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twilio has a P/B Ratio of 9.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here