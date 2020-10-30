Earnings results for Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Twin Disc last announced its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business earned $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Twin Disc has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year. Twin Disc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twin Disc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.53%. The high price target for TWIN is $10.00 and the low price target for TWIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Twin Disc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Twin Disc has a forecasted upside of 85.5% from its current price of $5.39. Twin Disc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc does not currently pay a dividend. Twin Disc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

In the past three months, Twin Disc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.10% of the stock of Twin Disc is held by insiders. 53.08% of the stock of Twin Disc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN



Earnings for Twin Disc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Twin Disc is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twin Disc is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twin Disc has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

