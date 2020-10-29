Earnings results for Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Twin River Worldwide last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year. Twin River Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.42%. The high price target for TRWH is $35.00 and the low price target for TRWH is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Twin River Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50, Twin River Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $23.75. Twin River Worldwide has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Twin River Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

In the past three months, Twin River Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,001,220.00 in company stock. 41.70% of the stock of Twin River Worldwide is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 87.72% of the stock of Twin River Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH



Earnings for Twin River Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Twin River Worldwide is -50.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twin River Worldwide is -50.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twin River Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

