Earnings results for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 63.66%. The high price target for TWST is $42.00 and the low price target for TWST is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Twist Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

In the past three months, Twist Bioscience insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,777,896.00 in company stock. Only 25.10% of the stock of Twist Bioscience is held by insiders. 82.99% of the stock of Twist Bioscience is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST



Earnings for Twist Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.05) to ($1.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Twist Bioscience is -27.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twist Bioscience is -27.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twist Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 24.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

