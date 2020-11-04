Earnings results for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investments Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Two Harbors Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. Two Harbors Investment has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Two Harbors Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Two Harbors Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.74%. The high price target for TWO is $16.00 and the low price target for TWO is $5.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Two Harbors Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.89, Two Harbors Investment has a forecasted upside of 79.7% from its current price of $5.50. Two Harbors Investment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Two Harbors Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Two Harbors Investment is 40.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Two Harbors Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.88% next year. This indicates that Two Harbors Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

In the past three months, Two Harbors Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Two Harbors Investment is held by insiders. 61.62% of the stock of Two Harbors Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO



Earnings for Two Harbors Investment are expected to grow by 34.92% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Two Harbors Investment is -0.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Two Harbors Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

