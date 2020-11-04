Earnings results for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Tyler Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.7. Tyler Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $361.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.59%. The high price target for TYL is $423.00 and the low price target for TYL is $275.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tyler Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $361.30, Tyler Technologies has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $395.26. Tyler Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyler Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

In the past three months, Tyler Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,600,780.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by insiders. 91.08% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)



Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 5.53% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 85.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 85.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Tyler Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 6.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tyler Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 9.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

