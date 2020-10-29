Earnings results for U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U S Concrete, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

U.S. Concrete last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. The company earned $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. Its revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Concrete has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. U.S. Concrete has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Concrete in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.86%. The high price target for USCR is $36.00 and the low price target for USCR is $18.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

U.S. Concrete has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, U.S. Concrete has a forecasted downside of 18.9% from its current price of $30.40. U.S. Concrete has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

U.S. Concrete does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Concrete does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, U.S. Concrete insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,448.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by insiders. 69.52% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for U.S. Concrete are expected to grow by 7.34% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 24.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 24.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. U.S. Concrete has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

