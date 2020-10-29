Earnings results for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

U.S. Silica last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Silica has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Silica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Silica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.84, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.83%. The high price target for SLCA is $5.50 and the low price target for SLCA is $2.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Silica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

In the past three months, U.S. Silica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by insiders. 77.13% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA



Earnings for U.S. Silica are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Silica has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

